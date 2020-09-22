In the picture

Sir, – What a stunning photograph (David Creedon, Time Present, September 21st) of two men fishing at dawn on Lough Allua, Co Cork. The roseate light, the hazy reflections in the still water, the peace, calm and tranquillity are a perfect antidote to these stressful times. – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate, Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Congratulations to The Irish Times for the colourful photos which have been appearing on the front page for a considerable time. It is lovely to see cheerfulness when you pick up the paper in the morning, in contrast to the rest of the news. Please continue with this policy to give your readers a lift. – Yours, etc,

JILL MEGHEN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.