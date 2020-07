Sir, – I find the use of the phrase “pushing (the food) across as if they were feeding a dangerous dog”, in describing waiter service in restaurants in London during the present Covid-19 restrictions, as particularly offensive (“The more London’s lockdown eases, the clearer the crisis becomes”, London Letter, World, July 9th). Denis Staunton could surely find a better turn of phrase. – Yours, etc,

ADRIAN NAUGHTEN,

Hillsborough,

Co Down.