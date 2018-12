Sir, – A letter writer (December 11th) laments the fact that the Dublin marathon has now sold out, thus hindering her ability to run and raise funds for Pieta House.

Rather than demand a change to the format to the race, such as restricting entries to those who wish to raise funds, the writer might consider running in one of the many other marathons in Ireland, such as Belfast, Cork, Limerick or Waterford, to name but a few. – Yours, etc,

NIALL FITZGERALD,

Dublin 7.