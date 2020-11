Sir, – I wonder who tells TDs to say in interviews, “The Minister was very clear” or “The Taoiseach was very clear”. If they were clear, we don’t need to be reminded. If they were not clear – as is often the case – then stating that they were clear will not change our minds. I hope that I am being clear. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’BYRNE,

Sallins,

Co Kildare.