In the beginning

Sir, – I am not a fan of the DUP or Edwin Poots, but the disregard and disrespect many people have shown toward his creationist viewpoint are alarming. The creation story as found in Genesis is a perfectly legitimate Christian viewpoint, and one which I and many other Christians, on both sides of the Border, hold. The centre of the creation story is a loving God who creates people to be in a relationship with him. Sadly it appears to be open season on this belief.

Is this culture of intolerance what we want to foster in Irish society, a culture where those who hold normal Christian beliefs are only subject to ridicule and mockery? I fear the answer is yes. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW MULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.