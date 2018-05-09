In search of the truth about Ann Lovett

Sir, – Powerful journalism by Rosita Boland (“I was Ann Lovett’s boyfriend”, Weekend Review, May 5th), bravely asks the right questions as tolerance of the dark culture of collusion comes under attack.

I’m no wiser as to who the father of Ann Lovett’s baby is/was. Why is it important to know this? Because of the evidently huge statement made by Ann’s decision to choose birth alone in a grotto instead of the warmth of a neighbour’s house.

Ricky McDonnell speaks now to encourage others to come forward. Who will take the next step up to the chalice of revelation?

Why were Church and State involved to such an extent in the aftermath of the tragedy of a young underage girl in a small Midland town? – Yours, etc,

MARY MARMION,

Kilcoole,

Co Wicklow.