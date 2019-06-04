In praise of the mini-marathon

Sir, – It is far too easy to dismiss the mini-marathon (Letters, June 1st). Life is too short. Let us agree that it is a fun-sized event that brings comfort to many, but is no marathon. In the long run, we are all dead. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Anything that gets us out into the open air and exercising, while enjoying the company of motivated people, is a good thing. Let’s not get hung-up on labels. – Yours, etc,

ANNE WALSH,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Perhaps there is no such thing as a mini-marathon. Perhaps it should be recognised for what it is. Almost 40,000 women running, jogging and walking, the vast majority raising money for causes they hold dear, loved ones who are ill, struggling to access services, fighting to survive. For everything else, there is MasterCard. – Yours, etc,

MARIA DUNNE,

Dublin 4 .