In-line skating deemed out of line

Sir, – Dún Laoghaire’s east pier has an excellent polished surface, ideal for rollerblading. I was very annoyed to be told by a security officer at the entrance to the pier that rollerblading was not allowed on the pier.

The pier has two tiers and is almost as wide as the M50 motorway (in one direction).

The use of scooters on the pier is permitted, and cycling is allowed during certain times, but rollerblading is banned. I cannot understand why this is so, or why they cannot devote one of the tiers, or a section of one of the tiers, to skating and alternative forms of exercise to walking. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN KEENAHAN,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.