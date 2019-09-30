Sir, – Humans have lived on this planet for God knows how long, but we still haven’t figured out how to live in harmony with nature. We can send men to the moon, invent nuclear bombs, weapons, warcraft, and design new technologies by the hour. The list goes on.

But until we learn and discover how to respect, appreciate and live at one with our natural world, we have failed as a species.

If we put as much thought, effort and money into healing our planet as we do into wars, space exploration, and getting rich, maybe our world would be a better place for all who live in it. Not just humans, but for all who inhabit the Earth. – Yours, etc,

ANN-MARIE DALY,

Cobh,

Co Cork.