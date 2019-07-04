Sir, – It is that time of year again when we read the “silly season” stories about a dog coming off second best in a confrontation with a swan protecting its young. (Home News, July 2nd).

In fact the only truly silly aspect revolves around those dog owners who regard it as a constitutional right to allow their off-leash hounds free rein in public parks and swim in the ponds.

The late Donal Foley would not have stayed mute, his pen would have been used in defence of the cob on such occasions. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE ,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.