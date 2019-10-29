In defence of standard time

Sir, – Dr Annie Curtis’s trenchant defence of standard time (Opinion, October 28th) over the ludicrous “daylight saving time” is fine by me. It will also soon be an EU directive and the sooner the better.

It’s a pleasure, at the end of October, to wake up in daylight and I’m sure it is far more beneficial to commuters and schoolchildren.

If it gets dark around 10pm in the middle of June instead of an hour later, so what?

I hope our Government will adopt standard time when the opportunity presents itself. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow.