Sir, – As a German-born woman living in Ireland for the past few years, I was very pleased to see extensive coverage of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich (“Kimmich floats Bayern past Dortmund and seven points clear at the top”, Sports, May 27th).

Please convey my thanks to your sports department for their efforts. – Yours, etc,

FLODA REILTH,

Duleek, Co Meath.