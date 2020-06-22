Importance of brain tumour research

A chara, – With regard to Beaumont Hospital and Genomics Medicine Ireland research into brain tumours (“Beaumont Hospital extends deadline for opt-outs to genomics research”, Home News, June 13th), I very much welcome this proposed research. It may improve the diagnosis and treatment of this devastating form of cancer.

A public debate on ethical issues would surely delay the research for years.

My husband died of a brain tumour in 2011. He might be still alive if research had been done 20 years ago on brain tissue harvested by Beaumont. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN BURNS BARTON,

Dublin 5.