Impact of Covid-19 on mental health

Sir, – I commend The Irish Times on highlighting the effect of Covid-19 on mental health (Simon Carswell, Weekend Review, October 24th). The waiting list for child psychology in primary care in our area, even for urgent appointments, is 53 months. Can we even call this a service? Our primary care psychology service is under huge pressure and was already severely under-resourced prior to Covid-19. Our children (and all our citizens) deserve better.

The Psychological Society of Ireland highlighted in a pre-budget submission that the appointment of 276 additional psychologists, at a cost of €16 million, would clear the backlog for both adults and children waiting for an appointment. If not now, when? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOE GALLAGHER,

General Practitioner,

Gorey, Co Wexford.