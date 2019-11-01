Ignoring paramedic association appeal

Sir, – I was in the public gallery of the Dáil on October 23rd, where I heard Minister for Health Simon Harris say that while I have a right to join any organisation that I want, my employer does not have to recognise it.

It seems the HSE is going to continue to ignore 500 paramedics who are so badly in need of support in the role that we perform.

Recognition of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association will not cost the HSE financially but the benefits to the morale of hundreds of paramedics across the country would be immeasurable. There is talk of more reform of the HSE: we have heard this before. Refusing to engage with frontline staff does not seem the way to go about it.

I hope someone will have the courage to look again at this decision. – Yours, etc,

CLARE DOHERTY,

Co Donegal.