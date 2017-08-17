Iarnród Éireann staff on the right track in Sligo

Sir, – I have never corresponded with the media in the five-odd decades of my life to date but I am compelled to do so to sing the praises of the wonderful Iarnród Éireann staff in Sligo town station.

On August 16th, my husband dropped me off at the station 15 minutes early to purchase tickets for the 9am train to Dublin while he went to park the car.

With his characteristic bumbling, he managed to run down the clock to departure time as I panicked at the gate. After telling the three very kind railway staff I was going to kill my husband, not only did they find him a parking space but they held the train for a “minute or two” so we could board. But that was not the end of their warmth and kindness; they then reminded my husband he had not paid for the parking and offered to get a ticket on our behalf!

I should add they also offered me very sound advice. When I asked what should I do, they told me to go on without him!

Ireland’s celebrated friendliness is alive and well, and Iarnród Éireann staff at Sligo station are kindness personified. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MONTAGUE,

Mullaghmore,

Co Sligo.