Hymns are not meaningless

Sir, – I write with all due respect to Fr Desmond O’Donnell, who believes that most Christmas hymns are now meaningless to the young (“Priest says most Christmas hymns a load of ‘holy smoke’”, News, December 21st).

Our children are “occasional visitors” to church not because they do not “get” the hymns. We know why they left, and maybe in time that wound will heal.

Meanwhile, let us enjoy the beautiful music of Christmas. “A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices, For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.” – Yours, etc,

SARA ANN WALLNUTT,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.