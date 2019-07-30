Hurling – spare a thought for the ref

Sir, – Many hurling fans say that it is the world’s greatest game, but the evidence from last weekend’s semi-finals is that it is surely the world’s most difficult to referee! Consider the size of the pitch, the fitness of the players, the speed at which the ball moves, and the subjectivity of what is a legal or illegal tackle.

I can’t wait for the final, but please say a prayer for the man in the middle. – Yours, etc,

JAMES CONROY,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – After two brilliant hurling semi-finals, there is much debate regarding the introduction of further enhanced technology to assist the referee.

I would suggest that the next step should be the introduction of a referee in both halves of the pitch. – Yours, etc,

REGGIE SPELMAN,

Rosslare Strand,

Co Wexford.