A chara, – Michael Harty TD may be worrying unnecessarily about Clare hurlers having to play for Limerick (“Clare hurlers might have to play for Limerick if boundary changes, Dáil told”, News, October 18th). He may be reassured by the fact that, although Ballaghaderreen was transferred from Mayo to Roscommon almost 120 years ago, its footballers still play for Mayo. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN Ó SÚILLEABHÁIN,

Droim Chill Saileach,

Sligeach.