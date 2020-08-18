Hungarian democracy is alive and well

Sir, – Regarding “The Irish Times view on the Belarusian election result: Endgame for a Soviet relic” (Editorial, August 11th), allow me, as the ambassador of Hungary, to express a few important thoughts.

The article stated that the dubious honour of being called a dictator is shared by Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. Our prime minister was elected via democratic, legal elections – winning the three latest elections in a row, while securing a two-thirds majority.

Not many countries’ governing party can boast of such support from their nationals.

The Hungarian nation is over 1,000 years old and Hungarians reject being patronised, as Hungarians are able to decide what they want and what they do not, and I believe our citizens showed their will when they voted for our prime minister in three consecutive elections.

I believe any newspaper worth its salt should first and foremost respect its readers, and in order to achieve that, readers should receive all the necessary information to be able to form an unbiased opinion.

As an avid reader of your newspaper, I know that you always put an effort to achieve this; however, when an article throws defamatory words like “dictator” around, in a nameless article not even owned by its own author, I’m worried that the readers’ right for respect is being taken lightly.

During the coronavirus crisis, Mr Orbán’s opponents often express concerns about the emergency legislation and a determination to monitor it. What they often did not mention was how the emergency legislation, as promised, had already ended.

What they also often fail to mention is how well our country had fared during the crisis, and continues to do so, succeeding in our fight against Covid-19. Hungary has seen just 605 deaths out of less than 4850 cases, which, while serious, is nothing like the horrors visited upon Italy or Spain, or even Ireland in recent months. Its hospital system, though far behind richer nations, did not break down.

In our democracy, the press is indeed lively and critical, the courts are independent, and opposition candidates still win elections, and people still vote freely.

As an ambassador, let me speak on behalf of every Hungarian, not only those in Hungary, but our citizens living in Ireland as well, when I say in reply to anyone’s concern, thank you, Hungarian democracy is alive and well. – Yours, etc,

MANNO ISTVÁN,

Ambassador

of Hungary,

Dublin 2.