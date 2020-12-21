Hundreds of boys missing after school attack

Sir, – The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, some 30 years old, has become one of the world’s most widely ratified human rights treaty and has helped to transform many children’s lives around the globe.

Article 28 pertains to education, and is explicit in the right of the child to an education. Therefore, it is beyond sad to read: “Hundreds of boys missing after attack on school in north Nigeria”, (World News, December 15th). Just days away from much of the world celebrating the birth of a child, it is horrific to think of the terror inflicted on hundreds of children abducted while attending school and the trauma experienced by their families.

Anyone who has an interest in children’s rights and education must deplore this barbaric behaviour, inflicted on innocent children in the name of religion. This incident must serve as a reminder that although we may take the education of our young for granted, in many parts of the world it is still not safe for so many girls and boys to freely attend school.

I hope that all those children currently missing are returned safely and unharmed to their families. Governments and nations around the world must denounce this cowardly behaviour and redouble their efforts through all international fora to ensure our youngest and most vulnerable citizens can count on brighter days ahead. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

School Chaplain,

Castlerea

Community School,

Co Roscommon.