Huge challenge

Sir, – It is interesting that people argue over whether the US president used the adverb “bigly” as it is, beyond doubt, a word (Letters, November 9th and 11th). First, it is immediately understood by any native speaker of English as meaning “on a grand scale”, or perhaps nowadays “big time”. Second, it is included in dictionaries on both sides of the Atlantic, including the Oxford. Finally, while it may sound ungainly, it has been used in serious literature. For instance, Charles Hamilton Sorley, an eminent poet of the Great War, in his poem To Germany, wrote “You only saw your future bigly planned”. The work features in many collections of war poetry.

Critics of the US president may note that literary citations of “covfeve” are harder to identify. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – When pronouncing the word “huge”, remember that less is mór. – Yours, etc,

CHRISSIE BYRNE,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.