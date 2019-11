Sir, – Contrary to popular belief, Donald Trump never uttered the word “bigly” (Letters, November 9th). The term that Mr Trump actually used was “big league”.

That said,“bigly” will go down in history as a classic example of a mondegreen. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Surely huuuge is dwarfed by eenooormous! – Yours, etc,

BRIAN

HERMAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – It’s not huuuge, it’s hue-edge. – Yours, etc,

COLIN

WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.