Huge challenge

Sir, – Sean Fox (Letters, November 7th) can rest assured that there are a huge number of people who do not pronounce “huge” as “huuuge”. Sadly, they favour “youge”, consigning those who say “huge” to a shrinking, bewildered minority. – Yours, etc,

JIM HUDSON,

Castleknock, Dublin 15.

Sir, – Sean Fox presents us with an interesting challenge; to say “huge” in a manner or tone that doesn’t convey its meaning. Undeniably the number of us who succumb is “huuuge”. I’m not even sure that the trap is avoidable in adopting a Joe Duffy “youge” variation. – Yours, etc,

OWEN MORTON,

Sutton, Dublin 13.

Sir, – Donald Trump gets around it with “bigly”. – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Lacken,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.