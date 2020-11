Sir, – Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly spells out the “conditions for an extra €3.5 billion for HSE” (News, November 17th). These include “significant improvement in services”, “introduction of reforms”, “greater efficiency”, etc.

I am afraid these won’t send shivers down the spine of top management in that organisation. They can always rely on more supplementary Government top-ups as needs be! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.