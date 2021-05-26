HSE data protection

Sir, – Pat O’Brien (Letters, May 25th) expresses surprise at the fact that Paul Reid has expressed satisfaction that the HSE had identified cybersecurity risks even though there was a lack of adequate response to these risks. Mr O’Brien goes on to ask who in the legion of HSE managers was responsible for fixing the identified cybersecurity risks.

The answer to this question is nobody. This probably explains Mr Reid’s satisfaction; the responsibility lies outside of the management structure, in the twilight zone somewhere between the board of the HSE and the Minister. If the necessary funding was not demanded by the board, and provided by the Minister, management cannot be blamed for failure to fix an identified problem. Mr Reid may be reluctant to spell this out. – Yours, etc,

TOM HOGAN,

Castleknock,

Dublin.