HSE board and private health insurance

Sir, – Further to “Fergus Finlay and patient advocates among eight on new HSE board” (News, January 11th), would the newly appointed board members of the HSE care to state if they have private health insurance, and if they consider that holding this insurance confers an advantage over those that cannot afford private health insurance?

Surely only uninsured citizens should be selected to sit on the board of the HSE, as otherwise how could they have a sense of urgency to resolve a nightmare they will never have to live through? – Yours, etc,

DECLAN

DOYLE,

Kilkenny.