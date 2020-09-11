HSE and testing capacity

Sir, – The acknowledgment by HSE chief executive Paul Reid that the HSE is prioritising community testing over serial testing in meat plants because of limited resources shows that the HSE is not fit for purpose in protecting the health of the nation against Covid-19 (News, September 10th).

The people of Ireland have sacrificed hugely though lockdowns and restrictions in order to give the HSE the necessary time to ramp up sufficiently in terms of resources, and yet it has failed in this abysmally. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN

NOLAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.