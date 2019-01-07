HSE and free condoms

Sir, – Further to “Vending machines may be used to distribute free condoms, says HSE” (News, December 31st), is it any wonder that the HSE cannot control its expenditure? If people can afford to frequent nightclubs and pubs, then surely they can afford condoms. There are already condom machines in these locations. No published studies, that I am aware of, show that cost is a disincentive to their use. Paying for services that are already adequately supplied means diverting money from existing needs. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.