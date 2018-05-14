HSE – a title that tells all

Sir, – In your Editorial (May 5th) the question is posed: who is the health system for? Is it really for patients or is it for the system itself? The answer to this question is self-evident, given the title this organisation awarded itself. The very pretentious and arrogant title “The Health Service Executive” tells you all you need to know about where the priority is in this organisation.

In a less dysfunctional society it would be titled “The National Health Service” or “The People’s Health Service” or some such. – Yours, etc,

ROY DEVEREUX,

Dublin 3.