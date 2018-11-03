How to pay bonuses to bankers

Sir, – I note the question has arisen in relation to the payment of bankers’ bonuses (Cliff Taylor, Opinion, October 27th).

I do fully agree that these should indeed been paid. However, in recognition of the fact that there must be many poorly paid people I suggest that bonuses be paid initially to the most junior and poorly paid staff. Undoubtedly these payments could be extended over a period of years to more senior staff on an incremental basis.

Ultimately, the payments would reach those at the most senior level who would no doubt not mind having to wait, being already more than adequately recompensed at this stage. — Yours etc,

NIALL LOMBARD,

Mount Merrion, Co Dublin.