How to keep your distance

Sir, – It can be very difficult to maintain the minimum two meters “social distance” while out walking as a result of the narrowness of many of our footpaths.

To help get around this, we should all adopt a simple protocol. Everyone should walk on the side of the road where they are walking toward the oncoming traffic – just as we’ve been taught for walking on country roads without footpaths.

Everyone walking up the road is on one side and everyone walking down the road is on the other, maximising the distance between us. – Yours, etc,

FINTAN REDDY,

Castleknock, Dublin 15.