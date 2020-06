Sir, – Between the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael there is a combined membership of 43,000. The programme for government is 139 pages long. The document is being posted out to all members of the three parties. That is 5,977,000 printed or photocopied pages, the equivalent of a small forest. Not really a very green start for this new green government. – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin.