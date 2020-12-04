How are you?
Sir, – Róisín Ingle’s article “How are you? Three words that hold a lot of weight” (Life, December 2nd) brought to mind a column Maeve Binchy wrote some years ago in which she said her father has advised her that “How are you?” is not a query but a greeting, so now in my eighties I try to remember his wise words when I am tempted to reply, “How long have you got!” – Yours, etc,
ANN SHANKEY,
Rathgar,
Dublin 6 .
Sir, – The traditional reply to “How are you?” is “Not too bad.” Oh dear, that sounds like there’s definitely a condition, but whether it is getting worse or better could be the follow-up question. – Yours, etc,
ANNE
STRAHAN,
Ballynonty,
Co Tipperary.
Sir, – A jauntily polite gentleman from India rings me on a regular basis wondering, “ How are you today?”
Very kind. – Yours, etc,
PJ MALONEY,
Cloneyheigue,
Co Westmeath.