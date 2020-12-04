Sir, – Róisín Ingle’s article “How are you? Three words that hold a lot of weight” (Life, December 2nd) brought to mind a column Maeve Binchy wrote some years ago in which she said her father has advised her that “How are you?” is not a query but a greeting, so now in my eighties I try to remember his wise words when I am tempted to reply, “How long have you got!” – Yours, etc,

ANN SHANKEY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6 .

Sir, – The traditional reply to “How are you?” is “Not too bad.” Oh dear, that sounds like there’s definitely a condition, but whether it is getting worse or better could be the follow-up question. – Yours, etc,

ANNE

STRAHAN,

Ballynonty,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – A jauntily polite gentleman from India rings me on a regular basis wondering, “ How are you today?”

Very kind. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Cloneyheigue,

Co Westmeath.