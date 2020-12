Sir, – Róisín Ingle in her piece “How are you? Three words that hold a lot of weight” (Life, December 2nd) prompts a thought.

These words have become almost second nature in greetings today, after the initial “Hello”. An economical variation of this is common in Kilkenny, where I used to live.

An opening “Well” elicits the response “Well”. After that, all is well (sorry) and the conversation may continue. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MILNE,

Walkinstown,

Dublin 12.