‘Housing – how to fix a broken system’

Sir, – At this stage, one can only admire your continued attempts to bring calm assessment to the housing debacle. Not even a sinner could disagree with a core observation, “The obvious answer is to build more homes and force down prices” (“How to fix a broken system”, Editorial, February 8th).

There can be little doubt now that the homeless problem is being compounded because such pragmatism is clearly beyond the capacity of those in charge to grasp.

This is further evidenced by the fact that we have a Minister overseeing an otiose plan which he seems genuinely to believe is working.

It seems that under the current political dispensation, reasonable people have no choice but to live lives of quiet exasperation. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.