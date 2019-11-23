Housing homeless in vacant buildings

Sir, – Well done Ian Elliott, Belfast (Letters, November 20th) for raising the issue of homelessness at the Canal Bank at Baggot Street Bridge, Dublin.

He wonders if the vacant Royal City of Dublin Hospital premises might be used to house people over Christmas.

He kindly offers his personal assistance if requested, in any effort to help action by “An Taoiseach, his housing ministers and officials” to take up this idea. We need such lateral thinking and more funds if we want progress this issue. – Yours, etc,

IAN THOMPSON,

Dublin.