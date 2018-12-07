Housing crisis and promises of tax cuts

Sir, – I think it is safe to say that the private sector has consistently shown that it does not have any serious interest in providing accessible housing, as evidenced by the repeated instances we’ve seen of land hoarding, speculation, and the prioritisation of commercial over residential development.

There are two things that are very clear.

The first is that the State is the only actor that either has the capacity or the interest to direct the kind of housing development that can actually produce homes that are truly within the financial reach of the entire population.

The second is that it says something about the ideological worldview of the Government that it can oversee this crisis, and yet still contemplate the idea that taxation levels are the biggest problem facing Irish society. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS M CREAMER,

Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.