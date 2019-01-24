Housing crisis and birth rate

Sir, – The ongoing failure to adequately tackle the housing and homelessness issues may in time have further repercussions for our economy.

I imagine that individuals or couples without access to adequate sustainable housing would be reluctant to start a family, or add to an existing one. We have been repeatedly alerted to the looming pensions time-bomb. A falling national birth-rate might in time have dire implications for our overall wellbeing. – Yours, etc,

FRANK WALSH,

Coolballow, Co Wexford.