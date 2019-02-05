Housing and local authorities

Sir, – You quote the chief executive of the State’s Housing Agency, John O’Connor, as saying it would be “really dangerous” for councils to again be involved in the building or selling of affordable housing (“‘Big mistake’ for councils to build affordable housing”, News, February 4th). “It’s a mistake for a local authority to build houses itself, to be the developer and sell affordable housing. They’re not in that business, they’re not good at doing it, and they will make mistakes.”

And the private sector won’t? – Yours, etc,

LIAM

STENSON,

Galway.