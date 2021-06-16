House viewings

Sir, – So it has come to pass that people are now being asked proof of how much money they have available before they can even cross the threshold to view a property (“Estate agent seeks proof of how much buyers can afford before viewings ”, News, June 15th).

No matter what spin is put out there on this requirement, the fact that the company “has received more than 5,000 expressions of interest” for the 44 properties in question is surely an astonishing situation! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.