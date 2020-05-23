Hospital appointments

Sir, – Where is the point in regularly advising people to look for hospital out patient appointments when this treatment is not being offered in the majority of cases?

I took the advice and was delighted to be given an appointment.

It was cancelled a few days later, and I was told that no other date could be booked. I am not going to die from my complaint, but there is a good chance that I will pass away while waiting for the treatment I need if present circumstances continue!

Oh well, that will be another person off the waiting list. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.