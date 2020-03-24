Horse racing and television

Sir, – Last Saturday, Thurles race track hosted the only live sports event on terrestrial television in Ireland and Britain, through coverage from ITV. The scene was surreal, with no racegoers, bookmakers, owners, and a minimum of staff there, adhering to the strict closed-door rule. However, the racing provided much-needed entertainment to a captive audience.

Horse Racing Ireland made a bold and controversial decision to continue racing amid the current crisis. It has taken stringent precautions to ensure the safety of those involved.

The horse-racing industry in Ireland, envied around the world, provides employment to over 20,000 people, and is aware that no racing would put stable staff on notice, which would be a burden to the exchequer.

Let us enjoy our racing in these difficult times. – Yours, etc,

JIM FANNING,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.