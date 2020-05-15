Horse racing and restrictions

Sir, – I wish to commend Arthur Moore for his excellent letter (May 13th). I have written to some of my elected representatives asking them why racing is not resuming. Unsurprisingly, I have not had any replies. The lack of local political interest in the sport is evident, despite the fact that it is a huge employer in our country. – Yours, etc,

DENISE REARDEN,

Donadea, Co Kildare.

Sir, – I was struck by Arthur Moore’s reference to the “massive investment in flat racing from abroad”.

If foreign investment is so strong, and horse racing is so exceptional that it can disregard the public health measures which the rest of us are living with, then perhaps Horse Racing Ireland can also forego the tens of millions of euro which the Government hands over to it, without question, every year? – Yours, etc,

KIERAN RYAN,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – I’m still waiting for an apology for the astonishing display of hubris and arrogance that was Cheltenham.

Until then, Horse Racing Ireland, the answer is neigh. – Yours, etc,

L KAVANAGH,

Dublin 14,