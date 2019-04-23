Honouring the memory of Lyra McKee

Sir, – The dreadful murder of Lyra McKee symbolises the discord which stretches from Stormont to local communities. The DUP and Sinn Féin must put their political differences aside, and immediately reconvene Stormont. If a degree of harmony in the day-to-day running of Northern Ireland can be achieved, this will gradually seep into all the communities, and tensions will ease. A visible spirit of co-operation is absolutely vital. – Yours, etc,

MIKE CORMACK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is not a stretch to suggest that the mindless murder of the bright young journalist Lyra McKee might never have occurred if there was a functioning Assembly in Northern Ireland rather than the dangerous political vacuum that has existed there over the past two years. The appalling murder of Lyra McKee provides the unionist and republican leaders with an opportunity to prove their worthiness for leadership. They must act now to fill the deadly political vacuum. Let Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill not wait to reach venerable old age as Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness did before deciding to do the right thing. – Yours, etc,

PJ McDERMOTT,

Westport,

Co Mayo.