Homes and hotels

Sir, – Isn’t it a sad state of affairs in Ireland when hotels are used to house citizens and houses are used to host tourists? – Yours, etc,

BLÁTHNAID DEENY,

Dunkineely,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – The Citizens’ Assembly was hugely instrumental in broadening and informing the debate on the recent referendum. As a model it could be applied to other equally pressing issues, for example our homelessness crisis. Instructive, informed and nuanced debate and effective decision making needs to take place urgently. A Citizens’ Assembly could be the vehicle to shift us from the impasse in which we find ourselves. – Yours, etc,

DOROTHY SMITH,

AUSTIN O’CARROLL,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.