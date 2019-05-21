Sir, – Successive governments, most prominently our current Government, have shirked their constitutionally enshrined responsibility to strike a balance between property rights and the “exigencies of the common good”, the latter phrase taken directly from article 43 of the Constitution. The homelessness crisis demands a governmental response that lives up to this constitutional imperative.

Is there any mechanism that can force a Government to live up to its responsibilities in this regard?

Marching on the streets of Dublin does not seem to cut it. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STUART,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.