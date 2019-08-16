Homeless on the streets of Dublin

Sir, – Walking around central Dublin last Friday afternoon I was shocked to see so many people in dire need of help, not to mention a bed for the night. Does the leader of Ireland care? Does the Government care? Does anyone care . . . really care? There are many people who are in a position to do something.

There should be teams of people going to help these unfortunate souls. In a wealthy country like Ireland it is hard to believe this situation of homelessness exists. – Yours, etc,

ERIC ANDERSON,

Killarney, Co Kerry.