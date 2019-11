Sir, – The image of a homeless boy eating his dinner off cardboard and Kitty Holland’s article (November 20th) on the damage being done to the mental health of homeless children, are deeply upsetting.

The Government meanwhile are spending €17 million on refurbishing Leinster House on health and safety grounds. Government ministers should hang their heads in shame. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD COFFEY,

Dublin 6W.