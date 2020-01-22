Homecare and election pledges

Sir, – Fianna Fáil is promising five million extra homecare hours if they get elected. I am interested to know who they plan to get to work these hours ? Care companies are struggling to retain current staff and have to continually recruit.

Most home carers have zero-hour contracts and almost none get paid for their travel time between clients.

This leads to a working day paid at barely the minimum hourly wage and sometimes less.

Until this is addressed, these extra hours will be another empty election promise. – Yours, etc,

SARAH GRIMLEY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.